Downtown Dazzle gives back with donation to Salvation Army

(ABC 6 News) — All of Rochester felt the dazzle of downtown during the Downtown Dazzle parade this holiday season.

After its success, organizers are now giving back to the community. On Thursday, they presented a check to the Rochester Salvation Army for just over $7500.

That includes the money collected for the Salvation Army buckets on parade day and a matching $1000 grant.

The Salvation Army says the parade was fun to be a part of, and they greatly appreciate the support.

Planning for this year’s parade is already underway, and all 40 floats that took part have expressed interest in returning along with a few new ones.

This year’s Downtown Dazzle parade will take place on December 6.