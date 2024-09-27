Down the Aisle in Style: Wedding Venue Trends

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News is finishing our four-part series “Down the Aisle in Style” as we seek out the fall trends this wedding season.

We’ve covered the dress, the flowers, and the cakes, and now it’s time to explore the perfect setting for your special day.

The most common venues include churches and gardens while some have tied the knot in a barn or on a ship.

ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to check out one of the newest wedding venues in Rochester called the Hilltop House and got a tour from Christina Jacobs.

