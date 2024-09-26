Down the Aisle in Style: Wedding Floral Trends

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News is continuing our four-part series called “Down the Aisle in Style.”

In the last edition, we took a look at the latest trends in bridal dress fashion.

Related: Down the Aisle in Style: Wedding Dress Trends

This time, we move on to another show stopper: the flowers. This fall, wedding bouquets and arrangements are drawing inspiration from nature.

Fox and Fern Floral leads the way in doing just that, so ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram chatted with owner Brianna Prudoehl about the trends that she has been working with this fall.