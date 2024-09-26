Down the Aisle in Style: Wedding Cake Trends

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News is continuing our four-part series called “Down the Aisle in Style.”

As the crisp air of fall begins to settle in, couples are embracing the season’s warm colors and flavors for their wedding cakes but with a few twists that are trending this fall.

ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram caught up with baker Emily Ferson of Lilly and Sparrow Baking Company for some inspirational wedding cakes for couples planning their perfect autumn celebration.