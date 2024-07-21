Donald Trump reacts to Biden dropping out of 2024 Presidential race

(ABC 6 News) – Former President Donald Trump issues a statement on his former opponent for the 2024 election, President Joe Biden, dropping out of the race.

Trump posted to Truth Social saying, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!”

In another post, Trump comments on Biden’s ability to serve as President, saying “He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his Complete and Total Mental, Physical, and Cognitive Demise.”

Trump goes on to say, “Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”