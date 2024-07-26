Donald Trump rallying in St. Cloud on Saturday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Minnesota on Saturday to hold a rally in St. Cloud.

Trump will be joined by his running mate J.D. Vance. The rally is happening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University.

Campaign officials say the doors will open at 3 PM while Vance will speak at 6 PM followed by Trump taking the stage at 7 PM.

