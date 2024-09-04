Donald Trump and Kamala Harris set to take the debate stage in one week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The first debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take place in one week.

The two will face off on the debate stage on Tuesday, September 10th at 8 PM, and it will be broadcast right here on ABC 6 News.

World News anchor David Muir and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis are in charge of moderating the debate.

This debate comes after the first presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden in June prompted calls for Biden to step down from the race.

Then, on October 1st, vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will take the stage.