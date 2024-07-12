Dogs get in free at Bark in the Park baseball game

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – Friday night is “Bark in the Park,” a rare chance baseball fans are allowed to bring their dogs into Mayo Field.

The Rochester Honkers will take on the Waterloo Bucks in Mayo Field at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who purchases tickets to the game gets to bring their dog in for free as part of a special promotion.

Dogs are welcomed in the bleachers and the Sports Deck in this one-night-only event. “Bark in the Park” was originally scheduled for a date in June, but it was canceled due to weather.

Tickets cost 12 to 15 dollars for stadium seats or 35 dollars for the Sports Deck.