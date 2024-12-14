Dog dies in Winona house fire; no people injured

(ABC 6 News) — Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the Winona Fire Department (WFD) was dispatched to a fire on the 350 block of Zumbro Street.

According to WFD, firefighters located the family dog during their search of the home. The dog had died in the fire, likely due to smoke inhalation.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and it caused “moderate damage” to the home. WFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Winona Police Department, Winona Area Ambulance Service, Winona Animal Control, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, City of Winona Public Works and Xcel Energy assisted at the scene.