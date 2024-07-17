Dodge, Floyd, Winnebago Counties begin county fair celebrations on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, three local counties in southeast Minnesota and Northern Iowa begin their annual fair celebrations.

The Dodge, Floyd, and Winnebago county fairs all kick off on Wednesday, July 17th with plenty of fun to be had for all ages.

The Dodge County Fair will take place from Wednesday through Sunday, July 21st as it celebrates its 167th year.

Wednesday’s events will include the Rice Bull Riding Challenge at 7 PM with fireworks to follow. Visitors will also be able to witness Thunderbird Open Stock Car Races, Dodge Mayhem Trailer Races, Power Wheels Derby, a demolition derby, and Auto Cross Races. A full list of the events schedule can be found here.

For the Floyd County Fair, the event will also run through Sunday, July 21st. It features a Live Shark Encounter that will be shown at both 5 and 7 PM on Wednesday and will be featured throughout the remainder of the week.

Other events at the Floyd fair throughout the week include Figure 8 Races, a Viva Knievel Concert, and a demolition derby. The full schedule of the week’s events can be found here.

Finally, the Winnebago County Fair runs through July 21st and kicks off on Wednesday with Judging of Static Exhibits followed by Clover Kids Judging.

The week also features events such as a chainsaw artist, Dino Encounters, and plenty more. The full schedule for the Winnebago County Fair can be found here.