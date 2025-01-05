Dodge County Sheriff warns of scams targeting businesses

(ABC 6 News) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn the public of a scam circulating in the community.

In the post, Sheriff Scott Rose says the department sees an uptick in scam activity during the time from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. That includes scams targeting businesses, particularly newer formed businesses still working to learn the ropes.

Sheriff Rose shared an example of a form that appears to be from the state telling the business to submit a business filing. The fine print of the form explains it is a filing service provided by a third party company, which does not exist, according to the state.

Courtesy of Dodge County Sheriff MN Facebook

The sheriff warns to always be vigilant of scammers and report them to local law enforcement.

The post also included information from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office with advice for avoiding business compliance solicitation scams such as these.

Sheriff Rose concluded the post by saying, “The only way we can help the public with most of these is by educating people not to become victims. Once the money is gone – it’s gone.”