Dodge County sheriff asks for help investigating CR 24 crash near Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for help investigating a motorcycle crash last week.

At about 10:47 a.m. Aug. 7, a motorcycle crashed on County Road 24 near 265th Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office believes a side-by-side ATV coming out of the west ditch may have been involved, and is asking anyone with cameras along County Road 24 or other information to share it with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is available at 507-635-6200, and tips can remain anonymous, according to the department’s website.

Tips can also be entered online at www.co.dodge.mn.us.