Dodge County investigators ask for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

(ABC 6 News) — Dodge County investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect burglarized a Subway restaurant in Dodge Center at approximately 3:12 a.m. on Friday, January 3.

Videos in the post show the suspect walking into the store and then walking out with cash less than a minute later.

Investigators believe the suspect was familiar with the store.

If you know anything about this incident or suspect in the video, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 507-635-6200. You can also reach out to the Investigations Unit here.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that you can remain anonymous.