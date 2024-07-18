Dodge County Fair begins

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s fair season here in Kasson as the Dodge County Fair is underway.

Being Minnesota’s oldest County Fair, this is something people always look forward to.

For 167 years, the Dodge County Fair has brought smiles to people’s faces and now its back better than ever.

“We got some new food vendors we added like five more this year, we got a new four seasons building with more exhibits and the ice arena is filled with new exhibits this year, and our livestock numbers are up,” president of the Dodge County Fair board Tom Franke said.

From the rides to the animals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m just looking forward to the bull riding, all the rides and stuff it’s so fun here and all, you just walk around and see all this beautiful stuff, it’s a beautiful place in Minnesota,” Colvin Thome said.

While this was my first time at the Dodge County fair, many come every single year.

“I’ve been going to the Dodge County Fair for like six years and I’m excited for the derby, and the trail races, and some of the rides,” Jack Henson said.

With many vendors and rides to choose from, there were a lot of animals too that people had a chance to see.

From chickens, horses, and llamas, the Fair made sure these animals were in top shape.

The Fair is locked and loaded because no matter what you’re looking for, you won’t walk away disappointed.

The Dodge County Fair will run from July 17th to July 21st.