Dodge Center man charged with fleeing police after two-county chase

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man arrested following a chase with police was identified Friday.

Kyle Steven Eckhoff, 48, faces a single charge of felony fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper attempted to serve a DNA search warrant on Eckhoff.

The trooper allegedly noted Eckhoff’s vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 2nd Street, Dodge Center, but Eckhoff did not answer the door.

The trooper waited for Eckhoff to exit the apartment building and drive off around 1 p.m., then attempted a traffic stop.

According to court documents, Eckhoff accelerated slowly, ran a stop sign on MNTH 56, and turned toward Highway 14, accelerating up to 90 mph and moving into oncoming traffic lanes to traverse bends in the road.

The trooper stopped pursuing Eckhoff a few minutes later at Dodge County law enforcement’s request.

A member of the sheriff’s office allegedly located Eckhoff at a Claremont residence, told him he was under arrest, and tased him when he walked away.

Eckhoff allegedly got back up, “squared up,” then got back in his car, pulled out of the driveway, and left.

Court documents claim that additional deputies arrived, but Eckhoff was “able to drive around them.” A trooper used stop sticks to deflate Eckhoff’s right front tire on County Road 3, but he continued onto Steele County Road 16 and eventually stopped west of 120th Avenue in Dodge County, as his front right tire was completely gone.

Court documents claim that Eckhoff exited his vehicle and tried to reach into the backseat, after which a deputy hit him with several Pepperball rounds and tased him twice.

Eckhoff allegedly bit DNA sample sticks off when they were in his mouth in a squad car, making it difficult to serve the original DNA warrant once he was in custody.

Eckhoff is held at the Olmsted County ADC on $75,000 bail with conditions, or $100,000 bail with no conditions.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26.