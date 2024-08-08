Dodge Center 18-year-old charged with sexual assault of younger teen

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center teenager faces a charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile under age 16.

According to Dodge County Court records, Bradyn David Allan Donaldson is accused of sexually assaulting a younger teenager in early July.

According to his charging documents, Donaldson allegedly told police the encounter was “mutual.”

According to court documents, Donaldson was previously charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–victim mentally impaired/helpless in 2021, when he was a juvenile.

Donaldson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.