Doctors utilizing AI technology in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, doctors are taking advantage of AI technology to help improve patient interaction.

Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines is using a tool called DAX Copilot that types up notes during a visit, allowing doctors to have direct interactions with patients.

In addition to quality time with patients, it also is helping relieve the stress doctors often experience.

“We know that physician burnout is a big problem nationwide, and there’s a big shortage. So we want to do what we can to kind of help alleviate that burden,” said Dr, Shiny Mathewkutty.

The technology works through an app on the doctor’s phone and will even filter out comments not related to the exam.

Patients must give consent for it to be used in their appointments.