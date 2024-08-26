Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) — FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers will open Tuesday, August 27th in both Albert Lea and Worthington to help residents kickstart their recovery after the severe storms and flooding of June 16th to July 4th.

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

The Albert Lea Disaster Recovery Center will be located at Albert Lea Fire Rescue (417 S Newton Ave) and open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM. It will be closed on Monday, September 2nd for the Labor Day holiday.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.