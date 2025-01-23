Disability Rights Iowa awarded $25,000 grant to enhance legal advocacy for Iowans with disabilities

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Disability Rights Iowa announced that it had received a $25,000 grant.

The grant is from the Principal Foundation and will go towards additional resources to continue implementing DRI’s Strategic Plan, which focuses its advocacy on the most significant disability-rights issues to Iowans with disabilities.

As a statewide nonprofit, DRI is not only charged with serving all Iowans with disabilities but offers services including self-advocacy resources, individual legal and systems advocacy, referrals, technical assistance, outreach, training, and monitoring of facilities.

“DRI works to address and remove disability rights barriers encountered by Iowans with disabilities. Through this work, DRI is Creating Change for Iowans with disabilities.” Catherine Johnson, Executive Director of DRI said via a press release. “By awarding DRI this generous grant, Principal Foundation has emphasized the importance of expanding our advocacy to even more Iowans with disabilities.”

Principal Foundation is a global nonprofit organization committed to helping people and communities build financially secure futures. From supporting essential needs to providing financial counseling, the organization funds programs that meet people where they are in their journey and equips them for what’s next.

