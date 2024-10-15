Direct balloting begins Friday in Olmsted County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Starting Friday, direct balloting for the November elections will begin in Olmsted County.

Absentee, in-person direct balloting allows voters to insert their ballots directly into the voting machine. Voters can take part at the Olmsted County Elections Office on Campus Drive SE.

Direct balloting will also be available at Rochester City Hall starting on October 29.

