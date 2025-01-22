DFL lawmakers continue boycott

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — DFL House lawmakers have continued to boycott the legislative session, but the continued uncertainty is having a big impact on people.

Many groups plan a yearly advocacy day at the Capitol to speak face-to-face with their representatives.

One of those events, on February 3, brings out a few hundred black entrepreneurs. However, the vast majority of them are in DFL districts, meaning it is not clear if their House lawmakers will even be there.

“They close down their shops. They put a we’re not going to be here because we’re going to black entrepreneurs day on the door. And if they walk in there, and 67 of the legislators that they’re expecting to see are not there, girl, we’re gonna have a problem,” said entrepreneur Sheletta Brundidge.

Representative Katie Jones said people can reach out to their local DFL lawmakers, saying they are happy to meet in-person or online for the time being.