Details regarding an arrest made for assassination plot against former President Donald Trump

(ABC 6 News) — A high-profile arrest was made last month regarding a plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

46-year-old Asif Merchant was charged with murder for hire by the U.S. Justice Department. A criminal complaint says the Pakistani national allegedly plotted to assassinate American politicians of both parties.

Merchant spent two weeks in Iran before flying to the U.S. where he hired people he thought were hitmen to carry out the killings. Merchant was arrested just one day before Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.