Dense fog and icy roads leave 1 dead, 2 hurt after crashes in Dodge County; online fundraiser started for children of woman who died

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead and two are injured after back-to-back crashes in Dodge County, a media release from Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said.

First crash

The first incident reportedly happened Monday, December 30 around 7:45 a.m.

According to DCSO, authorities received calls about the crash on CR 24 east of 120th Avenue. Both vehicles were on fire, officials said.

First responders arrived on scene, where the fog was extremely dense and roads were very icy. DCSO said Mayo One was requested but unavailable due to the weather conditions, so Gold Cross Ambulance responded from Owatonna.

A 32-year-old person, identified as Scarlett Tanner of West Concord, was heading westbound in a 2019 Toyota Highlander. A 40-year-old driver, identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Albers of Owatonna, was going the opposite direction in a 2017 Ford Expedition.

The two cars collided head-on, authorities said.

Second crash

According to DCSO, Tanner and a passerby who stopped to assist, were standing outside of their vehicles when Dodge County authorities arrived. That passerby was identified as 46-year-old Erin Brose of Dodge Center.

Then, a truck hauling a trailer drove into the crash scene. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Ryan Thoe from Kasson, went into a ditch to avoid the scene.

While doing so, the truck hit Tanner and Brose, DCSO said.

Tanner died at the scene while Brose was transported to Mayo Clinic hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

An online fundraiser has been started by the loved ones of Tanner, raising money for her four children. The link to that fundraiser can be found here.

Albers, the person involved in the first crash, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several local agencies assisted with this incident. DCSO is investigating the crash. The sheriff’s office noted that the crash involved a driver without a seatbelt, which increased the severity of injuries. It reminded drivers to buckle up while driving, and slow down during foggy and/or icy conditions.

The conditions of those hospitalized in these crashes are unknown at this time.