Dense fog across the area leads to hazardous travel conditions

(ABC 6 News) — Mother Nature always poses a risk to drivers on the roads, and the past few days, the main concern has surrounded around dense fog in the area.

The fog has caused visibility issues, and experts say it is a bit out of character for this time of the year.

“We’re used to doing several days of, let’s say, cold weather advisories, certainly not dense fog advisories in December. It’s definitely not what we would expect,” said Todd Rieck, a meteorologist at NWS La Crosse.

Over the past few days, unexpectedly warm temperatures have melted the snow, creating extra moisture in the air. In turn, under the right circumstances, this can lead to fog like what we have experienced.

However, dips in temperatures overnight can also lead to freezing fog, which can upend your morning commute. Experts say no matter how warm it is, you should always be prepared.

“Check on your road conditions, especially if you have some winter weather coming on in, whether it just be snow, or something that you think not a big deal fog, can become a very big deal very quickly,” Rieck said.

There is a dense fog advisory until midnight Monday night, so if you are going to be out and about, make sure to take it slow and keep your headlights on.