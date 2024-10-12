Delta announces nonstop flight from MSP to Copenhagen

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Delta Airlines is announcing a new route for Minnesotans looking to book a trip to Europe.

For the first time ever, the company is launching a nonstop flight between MSP and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Delta says the routes will begin in May of next year and will operate until early September.

There will be three flights per week, and tickets will be available in the coming weeks.