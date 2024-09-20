Delta adds nonstop flights from MSP to Rome

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — If you like to travel, flying to Italy just got a bit easier. Delta Airlines announced on Friday that it will be adding a nonstop flight to Rome from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Starting in May, there will be four weekly nonstop flights from MSP to Rome. It is the first time that route has been offered in nearly a decade.

Additionally, Delta says it will also offer free Wi-Fi on international flights as well as European vacation packages.