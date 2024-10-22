Defense objects to homogenous jury pool in murder case

(ABC 6 News) – Mustafa Bush’s defense objected to the first jury pool in a motion filed late Monday, Oct. 21.

Bush is accused of the murder of Kim Robinson over Christmas of 2022.

RELATED: Friends remember Kim Robinson while alleged murderer awaits trial – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Mustafa Bush trial to start Monday; prior conviction will not be mentioned in court – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

On Monday, Bush’s defense moved to pull a new panel of jurors– one that is “an actual clear representation of the cross-section of the population of Olmsted County.”

“As it currently stands, any jury panel, as selected grossly under-represents a fair cross-section

of the population of Olmsted County as the panels are grossly under-represented by African-American individuals as reflected in the United States Census Bureau statistics for Olmsted County,” the motion continued.

His defense also filed a motion to block nine statements Robinson allegedly made to friends and family about previous incidents of physical violence, claiming the statements were hearsay at best, and untrustworthy at worst.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more Bush’s trial proceedings continue.

PREVIOUS COURTS REPORTING:

UPDATE: Rochester murder suspect denied motions for dismissal and change of venue – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Previous killing brought up in Christmas murder pretrial motions – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Mustafa Bush defense files motion to suppress mentioning previous murder – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com