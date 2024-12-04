Deer rifle season begins this weekend in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Winter coats aren’t the only things coming out of the closets for Iowa residents as hunters are dusting off their hunting gear.

The pheasant season has been open since the end of October, but deer gun season begins in a couple of days on Saturday.

According to the Iowa DNR, both deer and pheasant populations have been good this year.

“Central part of the state is really good for pheasants right now. Numbers are actually up here in Eastern Iowa. In most parts of the state, the deer were doing pretty well, although this year we’ve had some outbreaks of EHD in the state,” said Ron Lane of the Iowa DNR.

EHD stands for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease. It is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms in deer and is often fatal.

If you come across a sick deer, you are asked to contact your local conservation officer.