Deer causing Christmas tree trouble in Oronoco

(ABC 6 News) – The time of year has arrived when we are all decorating for Christmas, and getting a Christmas tree, real or artificial, is often top priority.

However, it is not just us who take interest in Christmas-type trees.

Some Christmas tree farms across in the Rochester vicinity are seeing an increased loss in pine trees this year thanks to deer. It turns out that deer take a special liking to pine trees, whether that be for food or for scrapping their antlers.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources data for the 2024 deer harvest season shows elevated numbers compared to this time last year.

In fact, numbers suggest over 1,000 more deer were harvested in the 2024 deer harvest season compared to the 2023 deer harvest season. Data also suggests that the deer population across southeastern Minnesota has increased during 2024.

The Wittliefs own Wittlief Christmas Tree Farm in Oronoco, just north of Rochester, and say that the number of trees they have lost this season due to deer has been higher than in recent years.

“Yeah, we’ve had probably about 100 trees lost to deer this year, have a ton of deer around here, need a few less.” said Wyatt Wittlief.

That’s up from the average of 50 to 70 trees in most years according to Wittlief. Cases like this across the area add further evidence that the deer population may certainly be up this year relative to normal.

With this in mind, some tree farms across the area may be experiencing the same issue, but not to any extreme degree. Christmas tree farms like the Wittliefs’ farm are still open for business and have plenty of trees to sell yet before the Christmas season comes to an end.