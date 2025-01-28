DeepSeek app impacting U.S. stock markets

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Chinese AI app took the number one spot on the Apple app store on Monday, causing stocks to take a big hit.

The app, DeepSeek, beat out ChatGPT from U.S.-based OpenAI.

The startup has seen a rise in popularity since its release earlier this month, especially after launching a free assistant last week.

The markets are now dipping because of it, particularly tech-heavy Nasdaq.

DeepSeek says it uses less expensive chips for its model compared to other leading AI companies that are spending tens of billions on investments.