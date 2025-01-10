DEED grant pushes forward pig-to-human transplant center development project in Stewartville

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a project that will bring new jobs to Stewartville and could end up saving lives. A pig-to-human transplant center working on research for patients with heart and kidney diseases.

United Therapeutics purchased this land back in August to make way for the facility to be built.

“Being close to US Highways, State Highways, airport just to the north, a mile or two and then getting that product out obviously with the Mayo Clinic,” Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel said.

They won’t be working directly with Mayo Clinic, but the close proximity makes the location convenient.

The Minnesota Department of Education and Development recently awarded more than $4.3 million in grants to four infrastructure projects in the state and Stewartville was one of them. They received $1 million in grant money.

Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson played a role in bringing that funding to Stewartville.

“It was like the perfect spot for it, the healthcare, the health innovations, the biotech that we have, there’s just a really strong infrastructure for these types of developments,” Senator Nelson said.

With the money, streets would be constructed, expanding Schumann Business Park. It’s something the city is excited to see come together.

“It’s going to help our Industrial Park with some expansion, with jobs, and then ultimately, saving lives for folks that will need eventual organ transplants,” Schimmel said.

The city hopes for the infrastructure part of the project to be completed by the end of the year and for the facility to open their doors in 2027.