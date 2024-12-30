DEED awards Stewartville over $1 million in infrastructure grants

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded four Minnesota cities with grants for infrastructure projects.

The four cities are Stewartville, Chisago City, North Mankato, and Hermantown, totaling more than $4.37 million.

For Stewartville, according to the press release from DEED, the grant total is $1.055 million in IBDPI funding to assist with constructing streets and public utilities to extend the Schumann Business Park to be used by United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics is a biotech medical company that develops innovative solutions for organ transplantation and pulmonary diseases.

The company is initially investing $75 million in a facility, which will create 22 jobs. Long term, the company is planning three additional phases that will create an additional 300 jobs. The total cost of the public infrastructure project is $2.11 million.

Meanwhile, Hermantown is set to receive $2 million, North Mankato gets $1.108 million, and Chisago City $214,270.