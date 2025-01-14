Death toll rises to 24 amid California wildfires

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As wildfires continue to rage in California, the death toll has risen to 24, and it remains unclear how many people are missing or unaccounted for.

On Monday, winds are expected to pick back up again, which could cause even more explosive fire growth. So far, more than 100,000 are still under mandatory evacuation orders.

“As the increasing wind event is upon us as we speak, the Los Angeles City Fire Department has maximized our resource capabilities and response capabilities,” said Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

Forecasters have issued a rare warning: a PDS, or “particularly dangerous situation.”