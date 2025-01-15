Death toll from California wildfires climbs to 25

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Millions of Californians remain under a Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag wind warning on Wednesday evening as issues caused by wildfires are now multiplying.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a windblown dust and ash advisory through Wednesday night as some fires enter their eighth day of burning.

Meanwhile, the powerful Santa Ana winds and low humidity could help rekindle both the Eaton and Palisades fires.

ATF officials who have investigated the cause of the fires have turned their sights toward the Palisades Highlands area.

Questions remain if reports of a hillside fire on New Year’s Day could be connected to the January 7 fire.