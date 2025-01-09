Deal reached to avoid port strike

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A strike that could have shut down major ports from Maine to Texas has been avoided.

Port operators and the Longshoremen’s Union reached a deal overnight to address growing automation concerns.

The deal entails a compromise to allow ports to modernize shipyards with new equipment as long as new jobs are added. It comes after the union briefly went on strike in the fall.

If the deal had not been agreed upon, ports could have closed as early as next week, potentially costing the U.S. economy hundreds of millions of dollars per day.

The union still has to vote on the deal, but it is expected to be approved.