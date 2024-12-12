Deadline for MNsure plans coming up

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For Minnesotans looking for health insurance, you have one week left to enroll for a full year’s coverage of MNsure.

If you apply by next Wednesday, December 18, coverage will begin on January 1 of next year.

However, if you apply after the deadline between December 19 and January 15, your coverage will not start until the beginning of February.

For more information on MNsure, click here.