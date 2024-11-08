DBS Group Construction meets with local non-profits ahead of Give to the Max Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Give to the Max Day is coming up on November 21st, and since it’s start the campaign has raised more than 300 million dollars.

Thursday, the DBS Group Construction Company met with three non-profit organizations in Rochester, in preparation for their “Max the Match” Campaign.

Anyone’s donation will be matched up to 3,000 dollars for each organization.

The three non-profits are Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, Gift of Life Transplant House, and Paws and Claws Human Society.

“It’s always so rewarding to see who is donating and the number of people deciding to benefit Gift of Life transplant house, the guests and the caregivers. It’s always a very rewarding time to see that. So I think that’s probably most exciting to me,” said Mary Wilder, executive director at the Gift of Life Transplant House.

DBS Group says part of their core values as a company is to be a part of the community.

“We’re hoping to really highlight and encourage additional giving and participation. It’s nice to, again, be apart of and add to what we try and do in the community,” said Jeff Anneke, Vice President of Business Development for the DBS Group.

DBS Group plans to hand out an additional 3,000 dollars in matching funds to the non-profit with the most individual donors on Give to the Max Day.

For more information on how to participate, click here.