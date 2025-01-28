Dancing Downtown in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Are you looking for a new Monday night hobby? Well you are in luck!

Get out your dancing shoes, shake off those winter blues, and head on down to the Historic Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.

Rochester Downtown Alliance is bringing dance lessons and practice to Rochester every Monday night from January 27th to February 24th. Lessons begin at 6PM each Monday, and run until 8PM.

Each Monday night features a different style of dance, from learning the Cha Cha to warming up to the Cupid Shuffle. Below is the schedule:

January 27th – Bolero

February 3rd – Mambo

February 10th – Night Club 2 Step

February 17th – Cha Cha

February 24th – West Coast Swing

Parking is recommended along Center Street or in the parking ramp downtown, with parking being free after 5PM. Speaking of free, the dance practice and lessons themselves are also free. A great opportunity to learn a new dance, meet new people and add some style to your Monday evening.

The event is sponsored by USA Dance, Rochester Downtown Alliance, and Chateau Theatre.