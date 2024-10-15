Culvert replacement work on County Road 114 starting October 21

(Olmsted County) – Olmsted County Public Works is announcing a culvert replacement project beginning Monday, October 21, 2024, with an expected completion date of end of day Wednesday, October 23, 2024, weather permitting.

The work will occur on County Road (CR) 114, approximately 400 feet north of 125th St. NE, as indicated on the map below. CR 114 will remain closed for the duration of the project, and no official detour will be provided. Residents will still have access to their properties within the closure.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternative routes.

Access the Road Closure Map

Reminder: All roadway users are reminded to always travel with caution, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. Please reduce your speed and proceed with caution through these work zones.