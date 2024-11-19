Culver’s hosting fundraiser for local food shelves

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Culver’s restaurants, including here in the ABC 6 area, are stepping up to help local food shelves.

It is all part of the annual “Concretes for a Cause” fundraiser.

The event will run throughout the week from Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22. For every concrete mixer sold, a dollar will be donated.

Two locations in Rochester, one in Austin, and two in Mankato are all taking part to help out local food shelves, saying they love giving back to the community.

The fundraiser includes any type of concrete mixer no matter the size, but it has to be ordered as a separate item.