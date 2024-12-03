Crop Advantage Series meeting to be held in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — The 2025 Crop Advantage Series meeting will give farmers and crop production professionals a solid foundation of current research-based crop production information to help make informed decisions for their farming operation.

The meeting is an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University.

Campus Extension specialists, field specialists and invited speakers will travel to Mason City on January 10, providing updated management options and recommendations on crop production issues facing Iowa growers.

Meetings include continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers (CCA). Private pesticide applicator continuing education will be available and will require a separate fee payable at the location.

“There is no other program in our crop production education year where we are able to bring this many extension specialists together to sites across the state. We’re excited to provide quality, in-person education farmers and ag retailers have come to expect,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The Mason City Crop Advantage meeting will be held at Muse-Norris Conference Center at NIACC located at 500 College Dr., Mason City, Iowa, on January 10, 2025.

Registration opens at 8:15 AM and the program runs from 9:00 AM to 4:10 PM. Program highlights include the 2025 ag market outlook with Chad Hart, a deep dive into nitrification inhibitors with Richard Roth, an update on soybean aphid resistance with Erin Hodgson. In addition, speakers will hold a panel discussion to discuss managing crop input costs for 2025.

For more program details and registration information for Mason City or other Crop Advantage locations, click here.

Early registration is $75 and is due by January 3; late registration completed less than seven days prior to the meeting, or on-site, is $100. Registration includes lunch, refreshments and CCA credits. If you need your private pesticide applicator continuing education, a separate $30 fee will be charged at the door.

Online registration and additional information is available here.