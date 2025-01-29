No injuries in Dodge Center garage fire

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a Dodge Center residence on 3rd St SE that had black smoke coming from a garage.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from a garage with fire coming out of the doors. According to the Dodge Center Fire Department, they had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

“It appears to be storage items and clothing items things like that. Numerically I can’t say what that cost will be but there was a significant amount of items in there,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Dostal.

There were no injuries in the fire. The residents were home, but no one was in the garage at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, and the state fire marshal is on their way for an investigation.

Dodge Center Fire Department, Kasson Fire Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Dodge County Ambulance responded to the scene.