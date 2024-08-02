Crews paving Highway 57 next week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — We now have an update on the construction taking place on Highway 57 in Dodge County.

Crews will begin paving that highway and Main Street through Kasson next week. According to MnDOT officials, the project is still expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

As a reminder, if you’re heading to Mantorville, you’re asked to avoid the area by using the detour.