Crews convicted in murder trial

(ABC 6 News) – A Hancock County man was convicted of 2nd-degree murder in his estranged wife’s death Monday, Oct. 14.

At 9:40 a.m., the court filed Roger Laverne Crews Jr.’s verdict.

Over the course of last week, Crews’ trial covered explicit video interviews with the defendant, in which he admitted to hitting 56-year-old Karen Abby Crews in her Woden home.

Crews later turned himself in to Freeborn County law enforcement and told them someone should check on Karen Crews.

She was found dead in her home — zip-tied, beaten, lacerated, and strangled.

Crews’ sentencing had not been scheduled Monday afternoon.