Crenlo Engineering hosts supply drive to help with Hurricane Helene relief

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- More organizations are showing their support to those affected by Hurricane Helene, including one here in Rochester.

Crenlo Engineering is hosting a supply drive from 4 PM to 8 PM on Thursday evening. They accepted anything from a cash donation to bottled water.

All the donations collected will then go to benefit a sister site in Grenville, Tennessee, a community that was heavily affected by Hurricane Helene.

“That’s been the greatest thing to see. Just the community coming together to help out another community, right. Even though they’re hundreds of miles away from us. We’re still able to help them out,” said Tina Phang, Plant Director of the Crenlo Engineering Cabs.

According to Crenlo, the hope is to fill two semi trailers to bring to Tennessee. You can help out donating supplies until 8 PM on Thursday night.

For more information on how to donate to the hurricane relief cause, click here.