Creepy Dolls return to Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) — Creepy Dolls are making their return to Olmsted County, and this year, they are going on a trip to the circus.

For six years, Creepy Dolls are scaring those at the History Center of Olmsted County, and on October 19th, the newest dolls will debut at the Historic Chateau Theatre at “Creepy Dolls: Circus After Dark.”

New dolls like a contortionist, animal tamer, and trapeze winner will be on display. You can vote for your winner throughout October.

