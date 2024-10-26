Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt returns to Albert Lea

The Freeborn County Historical Museum brought back its creepy doll scavenger hunt for the third year on Friday in the lead-up to Halloween.

42 creepy dolls were hidden throughout the first and second floors of the museum, some harder to spot than others.

But what makes a doll creepy?

“It’s so hard to say, you know, we have some that are actually our collection dolls and when you walk into the room, you’d swear they’re going right with you,” said Executive Director of the museum, Stephanie Kibler.

Some dolls had no face, others no body, and some were just left in strange positions or locations, like the fireplace.

One of two fireplace dolls, Chilly Tilly, was a favorite of museum curator Risha Lilienthal, due to the backstory she created for the doll.

“Jack Frost isn’t the only thing that nips at your nose, cause she would kill people by cold because she was left out in the cold by accident by the little girl that owned her,” said Lilienthal.

Out of all the twisted toys, Hug Me Hannah was determined the creepiest by the museum workers.

“She doesn’t understand boundaries or hygiene,” said Lilienthal.

This year, the event was a bit easier to set up than previous years because all the creepy dolls on display were donated by community members specifically for the event.

“When it’s just dolls for the scavenger hunt, we call those our hands-on,” said Kibler. “Our collection dolls we have to glove up, we have to put them behind protected areas, we don’t want anybody to touch them. With the hands-on dolls, if somebody bumps it or touches it, it’s okay.”

If you missed out on the creepy doll scavenger hunt, there’s still plenty more Halloween fun for the whole family through the weekend at Oktoberween.