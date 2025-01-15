Credit card skimmer caught at Dollar General in Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) – A credit card skimmer was caught in Pine Island Monday, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) officials said.

According to GCSO, it happened at the Dollar General. The skimmer was found by authorities while investigating a fraud/theft complaint of credit/debit card information.

Dollar General management is now working with GCSO to find whoever is responsible for putting the skimmer on the transaction terminal.

Officials said it’s believed that the skimmer was on the terminal from December 13, 2024, until January 13, 2025, when it was caught and collected.

Dollar General staff believe the skimmer was configured to only get swiped card information but not anything from the chip reader.

If you swiped a credit/debit card at the store during the period of when the skimmer was believed to be there, you can contact the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency to report it.

To reach the sheriff’s office, call (651) 385-3155.

If you have any information about who put the skimmer in at the Dollar General, you can call GCSO’s tip line at (651) 267-2624.