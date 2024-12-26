Crash south of Albert Lea leaves at least one injured

(ABC 6 News) — A crash on Hwy 65 near Albert Lea Township around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon has left at least one person injured.

The crash took place at the northbound I-35 off-ramp when a Chevy Malibu and a Honda Pilot collided.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was not injured in the crash, but a 14-year-old passenger in the Honda Pilot was injured and transported to MCHS. The condition of the driver of the Honda Pilot, a 48-year-old woman, is unknown at this time.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states that more information will become available later Thursday night.

MSP says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.