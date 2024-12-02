Crash on Highway 52 near 2nd Street SW Monday morning

(ABC 6 News) – There was a crash in the southbound lane of Highway 52 near 2nd Street SW Monday morning.

The crash involved three vehicles, as indicated on a MnDOT 511 traffic camera.

According to an official from Minnesota State Patrol, one car struck a light pole before the other car struck the same pole. After that, a third car rear-ended one of the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 7:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.